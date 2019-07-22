Motsi Mabuse announced as new judge on Strictly Come Dancing

22nd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

She replaces Dame Darcey Bussell, who stepped down from the judging panel this year.

Motsi Mabuse

Motsi Mabuse has been confirmed as the new judge on Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC has announced.

The 38-year-old South African dancer is the older sister of Strictly professional Oti, who has been on the BBC One series since 2015.

View this post on Instagram

Nothing has ever been given to me !!! I have never ever expected anything ,it has never been easy ,the journey is there to teach you ,until your are ready,the lessons never stop ! Some lessons have been extremely uncomfortable but essential Some have been extremely beautiful ,anybody that knows me knows how hard I have worked and how hard I keep working ,I will keep on working !!! Anybody that knows me knows me ,knows giving up is ultimately never an option.Word of the day : luck is when opportunity meets preparation.You can only be lucky so many times !! There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from FAILURE ! Success and FAILURE are both part of life. Both are not permanent. Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not ,nothing is more common than unsuccessful people with talent. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.#namaste #keepgoing #nevergiveup #lawofattraction #loveandlight

A post shared by Motsi Mabuse (@motsimabuse) on

She has been a judge on the German version of Strictly Come Dancing, called Let’s Dance, since 2011 after joining the show as a dancer in 2007.

In a statement, she said: “I am absolutely overjoyed to be joining the Strictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started!”

Sarah James, executive producer of Strictly, added: “I am incredibly excited that Motsi Mabuse is joining the show.

“Motsi’s natural warmth, energy and passion for dance makes her the perfect addition to our esteemed judging panel.”

She takes over from Dame Darcey Bussell, who announced in April this year that she was stepping down after seven years on the panel.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How to make sticky BBQ yakitori chicken

Holly Willoughby’s summer collection for M&S is here and you’re going to want it all
Holly Willoughby’s summer collection for M&S is here and you’re going to want it all

Ask an expert: How can I help my child stop wetting the bed?
Ask an expert: How can I help my child stop wetting the bed?

What children should be learning about saving the planet

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello on course to reclaim number one from Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello on course to reclaim number one from Ed Sheeran
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Families of Love Island contestants offered access to counselling

Families of Love Island contestants offered access to counselling
Avengers: Endgame overtakes Avatar as biggest movie ever

Avengers: Endgame overtakes Avatar as biggest movie ever
Avengers: Endgame overtakes Avatar as biggest movie ever

How to make sticky BBQ yakitori chicken