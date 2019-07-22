Mel B: Emma Bunton and Holly Willoughby had ‘girl kiss’ on night-out

22nd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The This Morning presenter was left shocked when the Spice Girls star told everyone.

Spice Girl Mel B has said Emma Bunton and Holly Willoughby had a “girl kiss” during a night-out.

The singing star branded her bandmate the “biggest gossip” and said she shocked the This Morning host after revealing Bunton had spilled the beans about their encounter.

She told Heart Breakfast: “She’s a right good old gossip that one. She knows everything about everything, right?

“I did that with Holly Willoughby because she (Bunton) told me the night before that they had a night-out and had a little bit of like a girl kiss, and then I was on the panel with Holly Willoughby and I went ‘Oh you and Emma, you snogged didn’t you, last night?’.

“She said ‘Why would you say that out loud?’ (and I replied) ‘Ooh sorry’. And then they aired it.

“I’m just very honest, I can’t help it. Hence my show, Brutally Honest.”

Host Kelly Brook replied: “I tried to snog Holly once and she didn’t go there.”

