Lindsay Lohan tries out her Australian accent

She is joining the judging panel on the Australian version of The Masked Singer.

Lindsay Lohan tried out her Australian accent after she flew to the country to record a singing game show.

The US actress has joined the judging panel of the Australian edition of The Masked Singer.

Judges – who also include singer Dannii Minogue and comedian Dave Hughes – have to guess the identity of singing celebrities disguised in elaborate costumes.

And the former child star Lohan, 33, appeared to be trying out her Australian accent.

“G’day mates. I’m here in Australia,” she said to her fans on Instagram.

ITV recently announced that it has commissioned its own version of the show, originally produced in South Korea.

The Masked Singer has also been a hit in the US, notching up 17 million viewers.

© Press Association 2019