Rose McGowan: Hollywood was a toxic system that needed to be blown apart

The campaigner has been at the heart of the Me Too movement.

Rose McGowan has said Hollywood was a “toxic system that needed to be blown apart”.

The Me Too campaigner has said social media was the perfect way to expose abuses in the entertainment industry.

McGowan’s allegations were part of numerous claims made about disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Rose McGowan has branded Hollywood toxic (Ian Wes/?PA)

The actress has said that the Me Too movement has now expanded far beyond Hollywood, and is beginning to have an impact in other industries.

Speaking to The Big Issue, McGowan said: “It was a sick, toxic system that needed to be blown apart. And for me, social media was the way to do that.”

The actress has said her attempts to expose abuse have made her a target, for “spies” and negative reports, and other women speaking out will face the same levels of attention.

She has said that since her first decision to speak out, and the publication of her memoir, the situation has developed.

Harvey Weinstein is the subject of numerous allegations (Anthony Devlin/PA)

McGowan said: “I think it’s clear that things have moved forwards since my book Brave. And it’s across all industries, not just Hollywood.

“My goal was a lot bigger than Hollywood. I called my book Brave to show people how to be brave in their own lives and how to fight the machine.

“Because when you do fight the machine it fights back and you have to be prepared for that.

“I had spies infiltrate my life, I had people paid to write nasty things about me for years.

“All because someone in power wanted to abuse their power. And other people were profiting from that.”

The full interview with McGowan is available in The Big Issue, out now.

