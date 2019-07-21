Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello on course to reclaim number one from Ed Sheeran

21st Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The pair’s Senorita was dethroned by the Suffolk songwriter after just one week.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ song Senorita is on track to return to number one a week after it was displaced by Ed Sheeran’s collaboration with US singer Khalid, Beautiful People.

The Suffolk song-writer knocked the US duo from the top spot but, according to a first look from the Official Charts Company, they are on course to stage a comeback.

Based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports, Senorita sits at the top of the UK singles chart.

View this post on Instagram

50 shows done! 🖤 @josiahvandien

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

Sheeran claims second, third and fourth place, according to the early week data.

Beautiful People sits at number two, I Don’t Care ft Justin Bieber re-enters at number three and Cross Me ft Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock takes number four.

Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy continues its steady chart performance at number five.

Hold Me While You Wait by Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi slips to number six.

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

British singer Sam Smith is likely to score the week’s highest new entry with How Do You Sleep? currently at number 13.

It is his first new music since January’s Dancing With A Stranger with US singer Normani, part of Fifth Harmony, the girl group Cabello quit in 2016 to go solo.

That track reached number three in the UK.

© Press Association 2019

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre