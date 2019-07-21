Gemma Atkinson says dangerous labour was ‘totally worth it’

Nine NHS doctors attended to the soap star as she gave birth to her daughter Mia.

Gemma Atkinson baby

Gemma Atkinson has described her difficult labour as “totally worth it”.

The soap star suffered dangerous bleeding during the birth of her daughter Mia two-and-a-half weeks ago.

Atkinson said nine NHS doctors worked to stop the bleeding at the Royal Bolton Hospital in Greater Manchester on July 4.

National Prince’s Trust Awards 2019
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez (Ian West/PA)

In a post on Instagram, Atkinson told fans on Sunday that the ordeal was worth it “when you get your little baby”.

In a video to her 1.1 million followers, she added: “I just wanted to say quickly, while Mia is asleep, a massive thank you for all of your messages yesterday.

“It was weirdly quite comforting hearing stories a lot of other women who had experienced the same stuff in labour.

“It’s really weird, isn’t it? How you can have an amazing, perfect pregnancy and then that happened. You do start thinking: ‘Is it something I ate or did?’

“And it’s not. It’s just nature, you know? So thank you and to anyone else who had the same thing or even worse that makes my labour look like a walk in the park.

“I’m glad that you’re all recovering and… yeah it’s worth it, isn’t it? When you get your little baby.”

In another clip – captioned “And it was all totally worth it” – the 34-year-old cradles her child as Stevie Wonder’s Isn’t She Lovely plays.

This picture was taken when Mia was 30hrs old. The weary smile on my face doesn’t quite portray how happy I was inside as 30hrs earlier, things could have gone very differently. Mia was a tiny baby, 4lb 10. With that in mind the midwife was concerned she wouldn’t be strong enough to open my cervix. My water broke on a tues & we gave her the benefit of the doubt but by the Wednesday evening despite her being in the perfect place & so low down, she still hadn’t managed it. The decision was made to induce me to help her along but she disliked that even more. With every contraction her heart rate dropped. On the 3rd one midwife Katie who was taking care of me at the time pressed the panic alarm & within 15 mins I was rushed out, prepped & delivered Mia via an emergency C section. It wasn’t what I’d planned but thanks to my hypnobirthing despite the madness & panic, I was able to calmly keep my breathing technique & accept whatever is best for Mia just do it! 2hrs later I was alone with Gorks & Mia blissfully happy in a ward when I suddenly felt extremely unwell. Gorka got a doctor and she took 1 look at me & again pressed the panic button. I was having a hemorrhage. A big one & I lost a lot of blood. I don’t remember much other than having around 9 doctors in the room, some injecting me, hooking me to drips, physically pulling clots out of me & one comforting Gorks who was beside himself in the corner. I woke in another room with Gorks & my family there, Mia sleeping soundly & a lovely midwife named Di who was checking my notes. The trauma was over & thanks to our NHS & incredible hospital staff we were ok. I’m fully aware for some people it’s a different outcome & I feel incredibly lucky that me & Mia are healthy & healed. My mum moved in with me while Gorks was away & has been incredible! If I can be half the mum she is to me I’ll be happy! I’m going to remind Mia of this story any time she has doubts about what she can achieve in life. The odds were against her from the start, but she’s been a little fighter from day 1. Feeds perfectly & is gaining weight like I do on an all inclusive holiday! We’re SO proud of her, she’s our little soldier & I’m so Grateful ❤️

On Saturday, the actress posted a candid explanation of her dangerous labour on Instagram, with a picture of her looking weary while holding her newborn child.

Atkinson thanked her partner, Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, and her mother for their care during the ordeal in hospital.

She also said her young daughter can achieve anything after the traumatic introduction to the world, and called her “our little soldier”.

Atkinson and 28-year-old Marquez met on Strictly in 2017, when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez was dancing with Alexandra Burke.

