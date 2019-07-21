Amanda Holden beaten to Bond girl role by Rosamund Pike

21st Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The TV personality auditioned for a part in Die Another Day.

Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat press night – London

Amanda Holden once auditioned to be a Bond girl – but was beaten to the part by Rosamund Pike.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge tried out for the part of double agent Miranda Frost in Die Another Day in 2001, according to the Mail On Sunday.

The 48-year-old’s audition for Pierce Brosnan’s final outing as the spy included a sword fight in her underwear, according to a source who worked on the film.

Sentebale Audi Concert 2019 – London
Rosamund Pike played Miranda Frost in Die Another Day (Andrew Matthews/PA)

However, the role went to Gone Girl star Pike.

Holden told the paper: “I think it would be brilliant for Bond to have an equivalent female sidekick roughly the same age.

“I’m not sure how I’d fit a film into my schedule but I’d be more than happy to revisit Pinewood Studios and do a sword fight in my pants again.”

Pike’s character famously took on Halle Berry’s Giacinta ‘Jinx’ Johnson in a mid-air sword fight at the denouement of the 20th film in the James Bond franchise.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Trump offers to ‘vouch for bail’ of US rapper jailed in Sweden

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

As she lands a big new campaign, here’s why Kendall Jenner is a denim icon
As she lands a big new campaign, here’s why Kendall Jenner is a denim icon

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mahershala Ali to star as vampire hunter Blade in franchise reboot

Mahershala Ali to star as vampire hunter Blade in franchise reboot
Marvel announces new projects during blockbuster Comic-Con panel

Marvel announces new projects during blockbuster Comic-Con panel
Eternals star Angelina Jolie makes surprise appearance at Comic-Con

Eternals star Angelina Jolie makes surprise appearance at Comic-Con
5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated

5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated
5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated

Trump offers to ‘vouch for bail’ of US rapper jailed in Sweden