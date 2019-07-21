Mahershala Ali to star as vampire hunter Blade in franchise reboot

21st Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The news was announced at Comic-Con.

2019 Comic-Con – Marvel Studios

Mahershala Ali will play vampire hunter Blade in a reboot of the franchise.

The two-time Oscar-winner was unveiled in the role during Marvel Studios’ Comic-Con panel on Saturday, which saw the entertainment giant roll out the fourth phase of its cinematic universe.

Ali received a standing ovation as he took to the stage and sent fans into a frenzy when when announcing his new role by pulling on a Blade cap.

Speaking after the announcement, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told PA: “He’s a huge fan of these films and a huge fan of that character and it just made perfect sense.

“It’s an honour that he agreed to play Blade for us.”

Blade, whose first appearance was in the 1973 comic book The Tomb of Dracula, is a half-human, half-vampire.

Wesley Snipes played the character in three films, starting with 1998’s Blade and finishing with 2004’s Blade Trinity.

The trilogy is seen as an early example of the current trend of comic book superhero films.

Ali, 45, has won two best supporting actor Oscars, the first for Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight and then again earlier this year for road movie Green Book.

The Blade announcement came during a raucous Marvel Studios panel inside Hall H of the San Diego Convention Centre, which saw Feige flesh out the company’s upcoming slate of releases.

Sequels to Thor and Doctor Strange were announced while clips from Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, were shown to fans.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated

5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated
John Cooper Clarke: I didn’t want to quit heroin

John Cooper Clarke: I didn’t want to quit heroin
Trump offers to ‘vouch for bail’ of US rapper jailed in Sweden

Trump offers to ‘vouch for bail’ of US rapper jailed in Sweden
Eternals star Angelina Jolie makes surprise appearance at Comic-Con

Eternals star Angelina Jolie makes surprise appearance at Comic-Con
Eternals star Angelina Jolie makes surprise appearance at Comic-Con

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?