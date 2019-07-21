Eternals star Angelina Jolie makes surprise appearance at Comic-Con

21st Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Marvel unveiled new details of the superhero film.

BAFTA Film Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London

Angelina Jolie made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con as Marvel unveiled new details about superhero film The Eternals.

The Hollywood star will appear in the movie alongside British actor Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee, who all joined her on stage in San Diego.

The Eternals are a group of superheroes who made their first appearance in Marvel comics in 1976 and were created by revered artist Jack Kirby.

The film is set for release in November 2020 as part of the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

During the panel, it was announced Jolie will be playing Thena.

She said: “I’m so excited to be here.”

Directer Chloe Zhao said: “I just wanted to do a Marvel movie.”

Matthew and Ryan Firpo wrote the script for The Eternals which studio supremo Kevin Feige is producing.

The film is reportedly currently shooting in London. Also announced at the Comic-Con panel inside Hall H at San Diego Convention Centre is that Canadian actor Simu Liu will take the title role in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

© Press Association 2019

