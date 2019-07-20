Next Generation stars to appear in Star Trek: Picard

The news was announced during Comic-Con.

The first trailer for Star Trek: Picard shows Sir Patrick Stewart reprising one of his most famous roles.

Sir Patrick is returning as Jean-Luc Picard, a character he first played in 1987.

A trailer for the series premiered during Comic-Con.

Picard will see Sir Patrick’s revered character, who first appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation, during the next chapter of his life, living on the family vineyard.

“I tried to belong here, but it never truly felt like home,” the character says.

Picard will star Isa Briones as a young woman named Daj, who appears in the trailer pleading for Picard’s help.

The captain is later seen at Starfleet, telling someone: “If she is who I think she is, she is in serious danger.”

During the panel inside Hall H of San Diego Convention Centre, it was announced Star Trek: The Next Generation stars Brent Spiner and Jonathan Del Arco will appear in Picard.

Star Trek: Voyager’s Jeri Ryan will also star.

Star Trek: Picard is due to arrive in early 2020 and will air on streaming service CBS All Access in the US.

