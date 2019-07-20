Next Generation stars to appear in Star Trek: Picard

20th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The news was announced during Comic-Con.

Sir Peter Hall memorial service

The first trailer for Star Trek: Picard shows Sir Patrick Stewart reprising one of his most famous roles.

Sir Patrick is returning as Jean-Luc Picard, a character he first played in 1987.

A trailer for the series premiered during Comic-Con.

Picard will see Sir Patrick’s revered character, who first appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation, during the next chapter of his life, living on the family vineyard.

“I tried to belong here, but it never truly felt like home,” the character says.

Picard will star Isa Briones as a young woman named Daj, who appears in the trailer pleading for Picard’s help.

The captain is later seen at Starfleet, telling someone: “If she is who I think she is, she is in serious danger.”

During the panel inside Hall H of San Diego Convention Centre, it was announced Star Trek: The Next Generation stars Brent Spiner and Jonathan Del Arco will appear in Picard.

Star Trek: Voyager’s Jeri Ryan will also star.

Star Trek: Picard is due to arrive in early 2020 and will air on streaming service CBS All Access in the US.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

His Dark Materials is not an attack on the church, executive producer says

Linkin Park lead tributes to late singer Chester Bennington
Linkin Park lead tributes to late singer Chester Bennington

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Stars set dance marathon record at Wembley for charity

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Budgy smugglers, begone! 8 of the best summer board shorts for men

Budgy smugglers, begone! 8 of the best summer board shorts for men
5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated

5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated
Game Of Thrones and The Witcher drew huge crowds on day two of Comic-Con

Game Of Thrones and The Witcher drew huge crowds on day two of Comic-Con
Love Island’s Joanna accuses Michael of blaming her for Amber drama

Love Island’s Joanna accuses Michael of blaming her for Amber drama
Love Island’s Joanna accuses Michael of blaming her for Amber drama

His Dark Materials is not an attack on the church, executive producer says