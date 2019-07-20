Swedish PM to Trump: ASAP Rocky will not get special treatment

Entertainment News

Sweden’s prime minister says he would be glad to speak with US President Donald Trump about rapper ASAP Rocky’s detention.

But Stefan Lofven said he “cannot and will not attempt to influence prosecutors or courts”.

President Trump tweeted on Friday that he would call Mr Lofven “to see what we can do about helping ASAP Rocky”.

Rocky has been held in Sweden for weeks as police investigate his alleged involvement in a fight.

First Lady Melania Trump and celebrities including Kanye West urged President Trump to intervene.

The Swedish leader said he was aware President Trump “has a personal interest in the case”.

Mr Lofven called Trump’s desire for a conversation “certainly positive” and said: “I will explain that the Swedish judicial system is independent.

“In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law, and this includes visitors from other countries.”

