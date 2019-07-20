Linkin Park lead tributes to late singer Chester Bennington

Fans have shared messages on the anniversary of this death.

Linkin Park have led online tributes to their late singer Chester Bennington.

The frontman took his own life in 2017, and fans have been marking the two-year anniversary of his early death.

Remembering Chester today. Feel free to share your favorite photo or video of Chester / LP below. pic.twitter.com/vHmzCZVYCb — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 20, 2019

The five remaining members of Linkin Park – Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon, and Brad Delson – have said they are remembering the singer today.

Devotees of the band have also shared their sadness at his loss.

Can’t believe it’s already been two years since Chester died. Still such a shock! Your music continues to save people every day! R.I.P #RIPChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/zvFUMsZjMl — 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗵 (@JoshCorby) July 20, 2019

Linkin Park posted on Twitter “Remembering Chester today. Feel free to share your favorite photo or video of Chester / LP below.”

Fans in their thousands responded, and posted a stream of pictures featuring the former frontman below the post.

Two years ago man. How time flew by Chester. Your still missed. We still love you. #RIPChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/ZSKdgChqWI — Reagan 💙 (@reshn22x) July 20, 2019

Others posted their own messages of remembrance on Twitter on the two-year anniversary of his death.

One wrote: “Somehow it’s been two years. Two years without the greatest voice, the kindest soul.

two years ago my heart broke entirely, linkin park was always an inspirational band in my life from an early age so hearing about chesters suicide still hurts me to this day, take care of yourselves you guys. rest easy chester, we miss you. ✨🖤#RIPChesterBennington — Andrea (@andrearburgin) July 20, 2019

“I still forget, just for a moment, when a song plays… it just doesn’t feel real, even now. I’m honoured to be naming my baby after him.”

Another added: “Can’t believe it’s already been two years since Chester died. Still such a shock! Your music continues to save people every day!”

Can't believe that It's been 2 years since chester passed…This dude is my hero#RIPChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/ug1W3fWlMj — Charles (@CharlesSaintss) July 20, 2019

One other fan among thousands making Bennington’s name trend online said: “Still hits me like a brick wall.

“Always thought when I had kids in the far future that Chester would still be screaming his lungs out at 50.”

20th July 2017. The day we lost Chester Bennington. 2 years on he is never forgotten. #RIPChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/Gls1fLG0y9 — Emily 💞🚚🚛 (@EmziiBoo_) July 19, 2019

Bennington, 41, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on July 20 2017. A coroner later ruled he had taken his own life.

The Grammy Award-winning musician had battled with depression and substance abuse for years before his death.

