Stars set dance marathon record at Wembley for charity

20th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

JLS and Pussycat Dolls stars led the effort.

Rip It Up

Aston Merrygold and Kimberly Wyatt have led a record-breaking dance marathon at Wembley Stadium.

The singers joined 5,000 people to break the Guinness World Record for the longest dance marathon relay for charity.

Wyatt and Merrygold in action (Tesco Dance Beats)

Wyatt of the Pussycat Dolls, and Merrygold of JLS, led the attempt which broke the existing record of 25 hours and two minutes.

Dancing began at 8am on July 19, and ended with a new record at 9.03 this morning.

The dancing crowds at Wembley (Tesco Dance Beats)

The event raised money for Cancer Research UK, The British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

Merrygold said: “Being involved in a world record is amazing. But even more amazing is seeing people travel from all over the country and unite on the dancefloor in aid of such important causes.

“We’re here today dancing for all those people. Together we can make a real difference and beat cancer, beat heart diseases and fight diabetes.”

The event was organised by Tesco Dance beats. The record-breaking feat is part of a weekend of dance events in thousands of Tesco stores across the country in support of Cancer Research UK, The British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

© Press Association 2019

