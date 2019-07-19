Mystery drama series Veronica Mars gets surprise release date at Comic-Con

19th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

New episodes are streaming now, Hulu said.

The 86th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles

The new season of teen mystery drama Veronica Mars is streaming now, it has been announced.

The series, starring Kristen Bell as the eponymous private investigator in the fictional town of Neptune, California, aired for three seasons between 2004 and 2007.

A revival was announced last year and had been set to air later this month.

However, streaming service Hulu announced all eight episodes of season four are available now.

The news was revealed at a Comic-Con panel featuring Bell.

Asked if she would play Mars for more series, she said: “I’ll play Veronica until everyone in Neptune is dead.”

Season four sees Mars back living in Neptune, again working as a private investigator and probing a series of bomb attacks on local businesses.

Patton Oswalt and JK Simmons are among the new additions to the cast for season four.

© Press Association 2019

