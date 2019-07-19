Amber Gill picks Greg O’Shea over Michael Griffiths on Love Island

Love Island 2019

Amber Gill has chosen Greg O’Shea over Michael Griffiths following a turbulent time in the Love Island villa.

It comes after charity Women’s Aid raised concerns that the programme has shown Amber “appearing to have her emotions manipulated”.

Amber was faced with a choice between Greg and Michael, who had left her for Joanna Chimonides before redeclaring his affection for her when faced with a recoupling ceremony.

In the end she chose the Irishman after being reduced to tears multiple times by Michael during the series so far.

Amber said: “On the outside I wouldn’t accept it. Why would I accept it in here?”

She said at the ceremony: “One boy we have a history, we’ve had ups and downs.

“Then I’ve got another guy that’s come in and put a smile back on my face when I’ve been miserable.

“I feel like I’ve been through a lot. It was quite hard for me to handle.

“The boy I want to couple up with is Greg.”

She later told the girls: “I am f****** happy. So I should be. I’ve been a misery for that long.”

Michael was left alone as the new couple shared a hug, with Greg left surprised he was chosen over his rival.

Firefighter Michael was the final boy left, and was selected by Francesca Allen, who said he was an “expert” in forming connections.

Michael told the boys: “It doesn’t mean anything the fact that they’re coupled up.

“I’m not sweating.”

Adina Claire, acting co-chief executive of Women’s Aid, had said: “Women’s Aid is becoming increasingly concerned about what appear to be unhealthy fledgling relationships being used as entertainment in Love Island.

“Most recently, the programme has shown Amber repeatedly reduced to tears and appearing to have her emotions manipulated.

“We hope that producers are looking after the wellbeing of the contestants and will step in when any form of behaviour becomes abusive.”

Michael had promised to give Amber and Greg space, but asked for a chat soon after the new couple returned from the private terrace.

He told Amber: “If you want my honest opinion, I don’t think you and Greg will work. You are a more out-there person than he is.

“I feel like we can be on a level.”

India Reynolds chose Ovie Soko, Harley Brash went with Chris Taylor, Belle Hassan with Anton Danyluk, Anna Vakili with Jordan Hames, Molly-Mae Hague with Tommy Fury and Maura Higgins with Curtis Pritchard.

