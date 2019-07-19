New BBC documentary explores Harvey Weinstein allegations

The film comes from the Oscar-winning producers of Man On Wire.

A new BBC documentary will explore the sexual assault allegations against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The trailer for the film says that viewers will “hear the voices that power could not silence”.

From the Oscar-winning producers of Man On Wire and Searching For Sugar Man, Untouchable: The Rise And Fall Of Harvey Weinstein includes first-hand accounts from alleged victims of abuse.

Former colleagues and school friends of Weinstein will also offer their reflections on the career of the producer.

The film will include testimony from accusers and audio clips of alleged incidents.

Untouchable will examine the way in which Weinstein has used his power within Hollywood.

A trailer has been released for the BBC film, which charts the rise of the Me Too movement in the wake of sexual abuse allegations in Hollywood.

Weinstein has consistently denied accusations levelled against him.

