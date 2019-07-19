Family court judge signals end of celebrity baker Paul Hollywood’s marriage

19th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

District Judge Robert Duddridge held that the Great British Bake Off star had committed adultery.

National Television Awards 2015 – Arrivals – London

A judge has signalled the end of the marriage of Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood and his wife Alexandra.

Ms Hollywood, 55, filed for divorce on the grounds that the 53-year-old celebrity baker had committed adultery.

District Judge Robert Duddridge on Friday granted a divorce decree at a hearing in the Central Family Court in London.

The judge held that Mr Hollywood had committed adultery and that Mrs Hollywood found it “intolerable” to live with him.

He concluded that the marriage had broken down irretrievably.

Neither Mr nor Mrs Hollywood were at the hearing, which lasted less than a minute.

Judge Duddridge granted a decree nisi.

A marriage does not formally end until a decree absolute has been granted.

Detail of the reasons for divorce emerged in court papers.

The judge had heard how the couple had married in 1998.

They split two years ago.

Mr and Mrs Hollywood had begun fighting over money at a separate court hearing.

But lawyers representing the television star have said an agreement has now been reached.

