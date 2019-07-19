Amber Gill urged to ditch Michael Griffiths after manipulation concerns

19th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

She faces a dilemma on Love Island.

Love Island 2019

Amber Gill will be advised to ditch Michael Griffiths before the upcoming Love Island recoupling.

This follows concern from Women’s Aid that she is being manipulated and continually reduced to tears.

Her friends in the villa have urged her to “start something new” rather than return to the contestant who left her for Joanna Chimonides.

She will have to choose between Michael and new love interest Greg O’Shea as a recoupling looms.

Amber has confessed she enjoys spending time with Michael, but friends have cautioned her about choosing him.

Belle Hassan will say in scenes to air on Friday: “He has completely betrayed your trust and picked someone else over you.

“If I was in your position, I would start something new with someone else.”

The behaviour of Michael towards Amber has sparked concern from charity Women’s Aid.

Adina Claire, acting co-chief executive of Women’s Aid, said: “The programme has shown Amber repeatedly reduced to tears and appearing to have her emotions manipulated.

“We hope that producers are looking after the wellbeing of the contestants.”

However, Amber has also been advised to choose the stronger connection.

Ovie Soko will tell her: “The connection you have with Michael is much stronger than the connection you have with Greg.

“At the end of the day, to win big, you’ve got to bet big.”

Amber will make her decision in scenes to air at 9pm on Friday on ITV2.

© Press Association 2019

