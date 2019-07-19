Miranda Hart: Show will celebrate 10-year anniversary with filmed party

19th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

She has clarified plans for the milestone anniversary.

Jurassic Park live – London

Miranda Hart has said her show will celebrate its 10th anniversary with “drinks and nibbles”.

The comic star has said the reunion party will be filmed by the BBC.

She has denied rumours that the 10th anniversary of the show will be marked with a special episode.

Miranda Hart
Miranda Hart has promised a celebration (Ian West/PA)

Instead the cast and crew will assemble for a BBC One recorded celebration.

Hart posted on Twitter to clarify the party plans: “Hello to you – I am with news. So, in November it will be 10 years since the first episode of Miranda aired. We are 10!

“And we have decided to have a party (not a new episode).

“The Miranda cast on and off screen are all about play, being free to be ourselves and silliness, so we are amazed and delighted that BBC One have agreed that our celebrations will be recorded as a one hour special later in the year.

“I will keep you posted, but I suspect there might just be some special guests, probably the odd bit of dancing, definitely some drinks and nibbles.

“And you know what I hope it will be – SUCH FUN for us, but more importantly for you, all you lovely friends of the show for whom I shall be forever grateful for your support.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ellie Goulding receives honorary Doctor of Arts degree

Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lesson in first Hustlers trailer
Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lesson in first Hustlers trailer

As Alexa Chung reveals she has endometriosis, here’s everything you need to know about the condition
As Alexa Chung reveals she has endometriosis, here’s everything you need to know about the condition

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Fans baffled by ‘creepy’ Cats trailer

Fans baffled by ‘creepy’ Cats trailer
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Love Island’s Joanna: Seeing Michael try to crack on with Amber is hard to watch

Love Island’s Joanna: Seeing Michael try to crack on with Amber is hard to watch
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Ellie Goulding receives honorary Doctor of Arts degree