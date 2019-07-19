Stephen Fry backs Change.org petition to keep the NHS out of US trade deals

19th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The actor has backed a petition by Dr Sonia Adesara calling to keep the NHS out of any future trade deal with the US.

Graham Norton Show – London

Stephen Fry has backed a junior doctor’s petition calling for the NHS to be kept out of any future trade deal with the United States.

The actor and writer shared a petition written by Dr Sonia Adesara which aims to “guarantee that our health service will never form part of any trade deal”.

Backing the petition via Change.org’s email list, Fry said: “The NHS is Britain’s greatest treasure.

“I’m backing Dr Sonia Adesara’s petition to protect our healthcare system by keeping the NHS out of any future trade deal with the US.”

(change.org/screenshot)

Speaking at a press conference during US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK in June, the president said the NHS would form part of negotiations over a possible future trade deal between the UK and US.

The president said: “When you’re dealing in trade, everything is on the table.”

Writing the Change.org petition, Dr Adesara said: “I’m seriously concerned that this could be the beginning of the end for high-quality healthcare for all in the UK.

“Decent healthcare is a human right and should never be a commodity to be bought and sold.”

© Press Association 2019

