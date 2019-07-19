Bryan Cranston teases Aaron Paul on Instagram as two confirm promotional event

19th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have confirmed a collaborative mezcal brand called Dos Hombres.

5edc6555-b377-42c4-85cc-9830e427f57c

Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul shared a joke on Instagram as Paul confirmed a promotional event for the pair’s new mezcal brand Dos Hombres in New Orleans.

Paul confirmed the promotional event on Instagram, saying: “Hey New Orleans! Who wants some drinks? Me and this slacker are going to be serving up some Dos Hombres Mezcal from 2 to 4 tomorrow afternoon near Jackson square. Come say hello!”

Cranston replied with a reference to Breaking Bad, correcting Paul’s grammar: “It’s ‘This slacker and *I* are going to be serving some Dos Hombres Mezcal.’ Once again, I’m cast as the teacher.’

The grammar correction is a reference to Cranston and Paul’s dynamic in Breaking Bad, in which Paul (starring as Jesse Pinkman) plays a former student of Cranston’s (in the role of Walter White).

Cranston and Paul confirmed an alcohol collaboration earlier in July after a series of cryptic social media posts.

Confirming the venture, Cranston posted on Instagram: “We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond.

“Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while, our thoughts turned to a new project.

“We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be.

“We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Fans baffled by ‘creepy’ Cats trailer

Love Island’s Joanna: Seeing Michael try to crack on with Amber is hard to watch
Love Island’s Joanna: Seeing Michael try to crack on with Amber is hard to watch

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Michael Griffiths shows regret after Amber Gill moves on to Love Island newcomer

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lesson in first Hustlers trailer

Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lesson in first Hustlers trailer
Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy
As she lands a big new campaign, here’s why Kendall Jenner is a denim icon

As she lands a big new campaign, here’s why Kendall Jenner is a denim icon
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Fans baffled by ‘creepy’ Cats trailer