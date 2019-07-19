Fans react as Beyonce releases new album featuring daughter Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce released The Lion King: The Gift, an album accompanying the reboot of the 1994 Disney animation, on Friday.

Beyonce fans have reacted on social media as the singer released her new album, The Lion King: The Gift, on Friday.

The album is inspired by the singer’s role as Nala in the reboot of The Lion King and accompanies the film’s release in UK cinemas on Friday.

The Gift is separate from the movie’s official soundtrack, and features Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and Wizkid, as well as Beyonce’s husband Jay Z.

Beyonce’s seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy features in the single Brown Skin Girl, as well as the music video for Spirit.

The music video for Spirit is interspersed with clips from The Lion King and sees Beyonce and Blue Ivy performing in a desert.

Fans of the album enjoyed Blue Ivy’s involvement, particularly in the single Brown Skin Girl, which celebrates dark skin “like pearls”.

In an interview with ABC News, Beyonce described the soundtrack as a “love letter to Africa”.

She said: “I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it.

“I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa.”

The album showcases Beyonce’s voice on tracks followed by interludes from characters in The Lion King, including Mufasa, Nala, Simba, Scar, Timon and Pumbaa.

Donald Glover, who plays Simba in the film, also appears in The Gift as his musical alter-ego, Childish Gambino.

Fans wanting to hear songs from the original 1994 film, which have been re-recorded for the 2019 release, including Can You Feel The Love Tonight and I Just Can’t Wait To Be King, can hear them on the film’s official soundtrack.

Beyonce’s voice will appear in The Lion King alongside Donald Glover as Simba.

Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Scar, and Alfre Woodard is voicing Simba’s mother Sarabi.

James Earl Jones will be reprising his voice role in the 1994 animation as Simba’s father, Mufasa.





