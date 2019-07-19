Nadiya Hussain to tackle time-poor living in one-off Woman’s Hour takeover

The Bake Off star is among a clutch of women chosen to host their own programme in the BBC Radio 4 series.

Nadiya Hussain has said she will focus on the challenge of “juggling childcare and career demands” when she takes over Woman’s Hour for a one-off special.

The 2015 Great British Bake Off winner is one of five women chosen to host episodes of the BBC Radio 4 programme between July 22 and 26.

New children’s laureate Cressida Cowell, retiring commissioner of the London Fire Brigade Dany Cotton, teenage activist Amika George and lawyer Harriet Wistrich will also each choose the focus of an episode.

Woman’s Hour co-host Jane Garvey (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Each guest editor will join regular presenters Jenni Murray and Jane Garvey to share their perspectives on a range of topics.

Hussain said her episode on Monday will tackle the challenge of timekeeping as a woman.

She said: “My edition of Woman’s Hour will focus on time, and our lack of it! Having enough ‘time’ for everything feels like a constant battle – juggling childcare and career demands – are women more pressurised by this than ever before?

“And are we more time-poor than men? When we feel busier than ever, I’ll look at what can we do to relax and switch off, and what works for me!”

On Tuesday, Wistrich, the lawyer who represented victims of the so-called black cab rapist John Worboys, will explore topics including the loss of a disabled sibling and the treatment of women in the criminal justice system.

How To Train Your Dragon author Cressida Cowell (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

George will take over on Wednesday and explore diversity in higher education and the growing influence of hip hop and grime artists in youth politics.

And Thursday will see Cowell delve into a range of topics including what should be done to make books accessible to everyone as well as our disconnect with nature.

Cotton’s stewardship on Friday will explore mental health and the benefits of therapy dogs.

Woman’s Hour editor Karen Dalziel said: “We’re excited to have five such inspiring, leading women take control of Woman’s Hour this week and delighted that each guest editor has been so honest and candid in discussing issues they feel are important for women today.

“I’m sure our audience will enjoy their personal insights, sense of fun and passion.”

Previous Woman’s Hour guest hosts have included JK Rowling, Kim Cattrall, Mary Berry and Angelina Jolie.

Woman’s Hour broadcasts on BBC Radio 4 at 10am from Monday to Friday and on Saturdays at 4pm.

© Press Association 2019