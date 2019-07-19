Paul Hollywood and ex-wife granted decree nisi at London court

The Great British Bake Off star had been married to Alexandra for 19 years.

The 19-year marriage of Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood and his wife Alexandra is being brought to an official end.

District Judge Robert Duddridge granted a divorce decree in a hearing at the Central Family Court in London on Friday.

Neither party was at the hearing, which lasted less than a minute.

Paul Hollywood on the Great British Bake Off (Danny Lawson/PA)

Judge Duddridge granted a decree nisi.

A marriage does not formally end until a decree absolute has been granted.

The 53-year-old celebrity baker and his 55-year-old wife split in 2017.

Court papers showed that Mrs Hollywood had filed for divorce on the grounds of adultery.

The judge held that Mr Hollywood had committed adultery and that Mrs Hollywood found it “intolerable” to live with him.

He concluded that the marriage had broken down irretrievably.

