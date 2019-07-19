Mark Ronson to headline Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh

The DJ is known for his collaborations with various pop stars, including Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars.

Mark Ronson has been named as the headline act for the next Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh.

The record producer, songwriter and DJ will host a massive party in the Scottish capital’s Princes Street Gardens as people welcome in 2020.

Ronson is known for his collaborations with various pop stars, including Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars, with whom he made the global smash hit Uptown Funk.

Earlier this year, he won an Oscar for co-writing the song Shallow from the 2018 film A Star Is Born.

New Year 2019 celebrations
Thousands of people flock to Edinburgh every year for its Hogmanay party (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “In our third year producing Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, we’re bringing one of the biggest DJs in the world to Edinburgh to throw one almighty party.

“Mark is a multi-award-winning producer and DJ whose music has been the soundtrack to this decade, there is simply no one in the world better to play out the last hours of 2019 and bring in 2020.” 

Councillor Donald Wilson, Edinburgh’s culture and communities convener, said: “Edinburgh’s Hogmanay continues to be the best New Year’s Party in the world.

“With Mark Ronson as our headliner, this promises to be one of our finest celebrations yet.

“With his impressive back catalogue and current chart toppers what better way to say goodbye to 2019, bring in the bells and herald in the new decade.”

Tickets go on sale on Monday July 22 at edinburghshogmanay.com

