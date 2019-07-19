Love Island’s Joanna accuses Michael of blaming her for Amber drama

She was axed from the show earlier this week.

Love Island’s Joanna Chimonides has accused Michael Griffiths of blaming her for his drama with Amber Gill.

Michael and Amber were originally coupled up on the ITV2 reality show but he dumped her after he met Joanna in Casa Amor.

After Joanna was axed from the show, Michael told Amber he still likes her and on Thursday’s episode, confessed: “I’ve been a bit of a dick. I’ve directed my frustrations towards you.

“I can only apologise about how I was over the past few weeks. I was a bit of a dick towards you. I don’t want to admit the fact that I still like you.

“I’m basically just letting you know. This is kind of like massive to me, because I’m a proud guy.”

The episode also showed the pair share a passionate kiss during a challenge and afterwards Joanna told fans on her Instagram story: “Wow, even my dogs are going crazy.

“In all honestly, for me that is hard to watch yet again because the amount of times I’ve said, ‘Check Amber’s OK, please go and see her, please make sure she’s OK’.

“He’s like, ‘no, no, no’.

“The finger is constantly getting pointed at me with him.”

Amber will have to choose between Michael and newcomer Greg O’Shea when there is a recoupling on Friday’s episode.

Amber needs to pick Greg so Michael ends up on aftersun with Joanna 🤣 #LoveIsland — nikki (@realnikkibyrne) July 19, 2019

i hope michael gets kicked out of the villa tonight because a) i hate him and b) it means him and joanna will both be on aftersun together #loveisland — cecily (@2cecily2furious) July 19, 2019

The producers arranging things so that Michael and Joanna appear on AfterSun together. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RGIXNDs15M — Tish R (@TishRob60336500) July 19, 2019

Fans have pointed out that if she chooses Greg, Michael will have to appear on spin-off show Aftersun alongside Joanna.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

