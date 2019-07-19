Unreleased Freddie Mercury recording going on sale

19th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The singer worked with Dave Clark on the track.

Music – Live Aid Concert – Wembley Stadium – London

A new pared-back recording of Freddie Mercury is to be released by a close friend.

Dave Clark worked with the Queen singer on a concept album based on the musical Time during the 1980s.

Music – Queen – Heathrow Airport, London
Queen frontman Freddie Mercury can be heard on a stripped-back track. (PA)

Taken from the album, a stripped-back version of Time Waits For No One is to be released on picture disk.

A 7in vinyl and a CD single of the record will also be available for Mercury fans.

The recording planned for release features a simple piano backing, with the Queen singer showing off his distinctive and powerful vocals for the track.

A conversation between Mercury and Clark is also packaged with the recording.

The previously unreleased version of Time Waits For No One, produced by the singer’s close friend, will be available from July 26.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island’s Joanna: Seeing Michael try to crack on with Amber is hard to watch

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Michael Griffiths shows regret after Amber Gill moves on to Love Island newcomer
Michael Griffiths shows regret after Amber Gill moves on to Love Island newcomer

Behind every incredible outfit Beyoncé wears in her new Spirit music video

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ellie Goulding receives honorary Doctor of Arts degree

Ellie Goulding receives honorary Doctor of Arts degree
Game Of Thrones creators drop out of Comic-Con panel, HBO says

Game Of Thrones creators drop out of Comic-Con panel, HBO says
Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Love Island’s Joanna: Seeing Michael try to crack on with Amber is hard to watch