Trailer for all-star Cats film released

Taylor Swift and Sir Ian McKellen feature in the film.

The trailer for the all-star film version of hit musical Cats has been released.

During the almost three-minute trailer, CGI characters are seen dancing in a neon and moonlit city, and staging shows for fellow felines.

Computer-generated characters have a marked resemblance to the superstar actors and singers portraying them.

The film stars Dame Judi Dench and Sir Ian McKellen, whose faces are captured accurately by the CGI, which has incorporated stars into feline bodies.

Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba and Jennifer Hudson also appear in the trailer.

Francesca Hayward, seen dancing for much of the short clip, features prominently.

The film is based on the hit musical penned by Andrew Lloyd Webber, which was based on the TS Eliot book, Old Possum’s Book Of Practical Cats.

It is directed by Tom Hooper and due for release in December.

© Press Association 2019