Trailer for all-star Cats film released

18th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Taylor Swift and Sir Ian McKellen feature in the film.

Taylor Swift comments

The trailer for the all-star film version of hit musical Cats has been released.

During the almost three-minute trailer, CGI characters are seen dancing in a neon and moonlit city, and staging shows for fellow felines.

Computer-generated characters have a marked resemblance to the superstar actors and singers portraying them.

The film stars Dame Judi Dench and Sir Ian McKellen, whose faces are captured accurately by the CGI, which has incorporated stars into feline bodies.

Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba and Jennifer Hudson also appear in the trailer.

Francesca Hayward, seen dancing for much of the short clip, features prominently.

The film is based on the hit musical penned by Andrew Lloyd Webber, which was based on the TS Eliot book, Old Possum’s Book Of Practical Cats.

It is directed by Tom Hooper and due for release in December.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Game Of Thrones creators drop out of Comic-Con panel, HBO says
Game Of Thrones creators drop out of Comic-Con panel, HBO says

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Michael Griffiths shows regret after Amber Gill moves on to Love Island newcomer

Michael Griffiths shows regret after Amber Gill moves on to Love Island newcomer
Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lesson in first Hustlers trailer

Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lesson in first Hustlers trailer
Ellie Goulding receives honorary Doctor of Arts degree

Ellie Goulding receives honorary Doctor of Arts degree
Behind every incredible outfit Beyoncé wears in her new Spirit music video

Behind every incredible outfit Beyoncé wears in her new Spirit music video
Behind every incredible outfit Beyoncé wears in her new Spirit music video

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy