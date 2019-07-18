Amber Gill must choose between Michael Griffiths and Greg O’Shea on Love Island

18th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

A surprise recoupling has been announced.

Love Island 2019

Amber Gill faces a choice between Michael Griffiths and Greg O’Shea on Love Island.

She was kissed by Michael following the latest challenge, and the firefighter has claimed he still has feelings for her.

He had previously left her to pursue Joanna Chimondes.

As their relationship was further complicated, Greg shared his hope that he could develop his own bond with Amber.

She announced that there would be a recoupling ceremony, which will leave her with a tough choice between the competing boys.

Michael professed his liking for Amber prior to the surprise, telling her: “I’ve been a bit of a dick. I’ve directed my frustrations towards you.

“I can only apologise about how I was over the past few weeks. I was a bit of dick towards you. I don’t want to admit the fact that I still like you.

“I’m basically just letting you know. This is kind of like massive to me, because I’m a proud guy.”

Following the confession, Michael forcefully kissed Amber after a builder-themed challenge.

Love rival Greg refused to follow suit, and simply opted for a kiss on her cheek, despite Amber saying she would not have minded a more direct advance.

The girls on the island are sceptical about Michael’s sincerity, and have urged their friend to choose Greg.

Amber will have to make the decision when Love Island returns, with a stark dilemma facing her in the upcoming recoupling ceremony.

There are also worries for Chris Taylor, who has attempted to form bonds with India Reynolds and Harley Brash.

Ovie Soko has made progress with India, and stole a kiss with her on the terrace.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ellie Goulding receives honorary Doctor of Arts degree

As bears, wolves and more temporarily return to UK woodland – here’s where to see them in the wild
As bears, wolves and more temporarily return to UK woodland – here’s where to see them in the wild

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy
Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island’s Joanna: Seeing Michael try to crack on with Amber is hard to watch

Love Island’s Joanna: Seeing Michael try to crack on with Amber is hard to watch
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Behind every incredible outfit Beyoncé wears in her new Spirit music video

Behind every incredible outfit Beyoncé wears in her new Spirit music video
Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lesson in first Hustlers trailer

Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lesson in first Hustlers trailer
Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lesson in first Hustlers trailer

Ellie Goulding receives honorary Doctor of Arts degree