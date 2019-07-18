Tom Cruise debuts first Top Gun: Maverick trailer

Tom Cruise has debuted the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.

The action movie sequel – set to be released 34 years after the 1986 original – sees Cruise reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

In the new film, Maverick is a flight instructor at the Top Gun school and guides the son of Goose from the original film to be the pilot his father was.

Watch the official trailer for #TopGun: Maverick starring @TomCruise. In theatres 2020. pic.twitter.com/J698eUnakI — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) July 18, 2019

Cruise was met with rapturous applause during a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic Con, the annual pop culture convention.

He was introduced to the stage inside the famous Hall H by US comic Conan O’Brien, and reminisced about filming the original Top Gun in the city in 1986.

Cruise, 57, said: “I was always asked ‘When are you going to do another one?’ Well, you’ve been very patient with me. I felt like it was my responsibility to really deliver for you.”

The trailer opens with Ed Harris’s character, a high-ranking military official, telling Cruise’s pilot he is a “dinosaur” in the modern world of aviation.

The clip features action shots of Cruise behind the controls of a fighter jet, as well as him in his famous bomber jacket and aviator sunglasses.

Cruise called Top Gun “a love letter to aviation”, adding: “To me, Top Gun is about competition.”

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski and stars Miles Teller as Goose’s son.

Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the sequel, which also stars Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman and Charles Parnell.

Top Gun: Maverick is set to be released in June 2020.

