Clark Gregg thanks Marvel Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D fans as series end is confirmed

18th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The Marvel series with end after its seventh season.

General views of Channel 4 office – London

A Marvel Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D star has thanked fans and called them “family” following news the show will end after one more season.

The series is coming to its conclusion next year, with a seventh and final run planned.

Star Clark Gregg, who plays Phil Coulson, has paid tribute to the programme’s fans and thanked them for their support.

Following news of the impending end of Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D, he posted a message of gratitude on Twitter.

He said: “The gratitude we feel for the army of incredible fans/friends/agents who gave us this epic journey is difficult to express. It’s a show about a family and you are ours. Thank you.”

It was confirmed that the next series would be the last for the show.

The official Twitter account of the programme posted: “Next summer’s Season 7 will be the last for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Thanks to our fans for allowing us to be the longest-running Marvel TV series to-date.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island’s Joanna: Seeing Michael try to crack on with Amber is hard to watch

Ellie Goulding receives honorary Doctor of Arts degree
Ellie Goulding receives honorary Doctor of Arts degree

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lesson in first Hustlers trailer

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As bears, wolves and more temporarily return to UK woodland – here’s where to see them in the wild

As bears, wolves and more temporarily return to UK woodland – here’s where to see them in the wild
Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy
A day in the life of the winemaker who runs an urban winery from a railway arch

A day in the life of the winemaker who runs an urban winery from a railway arch
Behind every incredible outfit Beyoncé wears in her new Spirit music video

Behind every incredible outfit Beyoncé wears in her new Spirit music video
Behind every incredible outfit Beyoncé wears in her new Spirit music video

Love Island’s Joanna: Seeing Michael try to crack on with Amber is hard to watch