Call The Midwife talents receive honorary doctorates

18th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The pair were given the honours by the University of Liverpool.

The Writers Guild Awards 2019 – London

Two Call The Midwife talents have been bestowed with honorary degrees.

The creatives from the popular BBC series have received doctorates from the University of Liverpool.

Heidi Thomas and Stephen McGann were both given an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters.

Heidi Thomas was given a doctorate (University of Liverpool/PA)

McGann plays Dr Patrick Turner on Call The Midwife, and Thomas wrote and co-produced the series.

The TV talents were honoured along with seven other individuals by the University of Liverpool.

University of Liverpool vice-chancellor, Professor Dame Janet Beer, said: “I am delighted to be honouring these nine brilliant individuals who have all made significant contributions in their respective fields, making a positive difference to society in a wide variety of ways.

Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Turner (University of Liverpool/PA)

“They are superb role models for our students.”

BBC director-general Lord Tony Hall was among the others receiving honours from the university.

© Press Association 2019

