Brad Pitt flees a planet in chaos in the second trailer for Ad Astra

18th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Donald Sutherland’s character offers a stark warning in the two-minute teaser.

‘Allied’ UK Premiere – London

Brad Pitt sets out from a planet in crisis in the second trailer for Ad Astra.

As astronaut Roy McBride, he begins the search for his father, Dr Clifford McBride, and the chance of finding a solution to a mysterious event, dubbed The Surge, that has afflicted the planet.

“I recall how we used to watch black and white movies together,” McBride says in a recorded message to his father.

“Musicals were your favourite. I remember you tutoring me in math. You instilled in me a strong work ethic.

“You should know I have chosen a career that you would approve of. I have dedicated my life to the exploration of space, and I thank you for that.”

The film will see the astronaut attempt to unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of the planet as his journey uncovers secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.

In one scene, Donald Sutherland’s character warns McBride his father may have fled to the outer edges of the space to escape the repercussions of his actions.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 UK Premiere – London
Donald Sutherland (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

“We have to hold out the possibility that you father may be hiding from us,” he says.

The two-minute teaser also shows vehicles resembling lunar rovers trade gunfire on the surface of a barren and rocky planet.

Directed by James Gray, Ad Astra also stars Tommy Lee Jones and Ruth Negga.

Ad Astra will be released in UK cinemas on September 18.

