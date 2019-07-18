Michael finally confesses feelings for Amber as Love Island recoupling looms

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths finally admits he still has feelings for Amber Gill – but the beauty therapist remains tight-lipped as to whether she is ready to forgive him.

In scenes due to air in tonight’s Love Island, the tattooed firefighter will apologise before claiming he buried his feelings for her.

He will also plant a kiss on her lips during the day’s challenge, where the boys will take on a construction-style course to become the villa’s most strapping builder.

💥FIRST LOOK 💥 Michael confesses his feelings to a shocked Amber, but will she forgive him or pursue things with Greg? Meanwhile, Ovie steps it up a gear with India but Chris isn't giving up just yet…#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/p0hVHWct7w — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 18, 2019

But with a recoupling looming, Amber will have to choose between him and newcomer Greg O’Shea, a professional rugby player from Limerick.

On the sun deck, Michael will say to Amber: “The situation that I am in now has given me time to clarify a few things in my head. It’s given me time to think and realise: ‘I do like Amber’.

“I can only apologise about how I was over the last few weeks. I’m just letting you know that I do still like you.”

A shocked Amber will reply: “I don’t get it. If you liked me the whole time, why would you do that?”

Are we about to witness Michael and Amber take two?! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CeUD4ftNBU — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 18, 2019

She will then ask: “Would you still have done this if she (Michael’s former partner Joanna Chimonides) was still here?”

Michael will reply: “Yes. I would have to have this conversation. I knew that I still liked you. I just kept denying it to myself.”

Later in the beach hut, Amber will contemplate whether to pick Michael or Greg, saying: “I actually cannot believe what is happening.

“I cannot believe Michael of all people, pushed his pride to the side and said how he really felt.”

Elsewhere, basketball player Ovie Soko will woo newcomer India Reynolds with a kiss on the terrace.

However, their blossoming romance will not put off Chris Taylor, who will continue to try his luck with the model.

In the evening, the girls will be handed the power in a sudden recoupling, with Amber being offered a difficult choice.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2019