Bradley Whitford announces marriage to Amy Landecker with Handmaid’s Tale joke

Bradley Whitford has announced his marriage to Amy Landecker on Twitter with a reference to The Handmaid’s Tale.

Whitford posted a photo of the couple with their two pet dogs, referencing the show in which they both starred by using the names of their characters.

Announcing the marriage on Twitter, Whitford said: “In a shocking, totally unearned plot twist, Commander Lawrence married Mrs. McKenzie today in Santa Barbara.”

The couple started dating in 2015 after appearing in Transparent together, and announced their engagement in March 2018.

Landecker also referenced The Handmaid’s Tale in a separate Instagram post about their wedding, using the caption “Of Bradley”.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale is on its third series.

