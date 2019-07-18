More tickets available for West End production of Fleabag

They will be available through an online lottery and in person at the box office.

Fleabag fans who missed the chance to buy tickets to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s sold-out West End show are being given three new ways to see the production.

A limited number of standing tickets will be sold for £10 at the Wyndham Theatre’s box office on the day of each performance, while 50 seats will be available through an online lottery for £15 each.

The show will also be broadcast live in cinemas around the UK and internationally on September 12.

.@NTLive will broadcast Fleabag live to cinemas from London’s West End on the Thursday 12 September. Visit the National Theatre Live website to find your nearest venue: https://t.co/GAW9oETJc9 pic.twitter.com/rle7fMGupc — FLEABAG WEST END (@FleabagWestEnd) July 18, 2019

The theatre show is the basis for the hit BBC Three TV series Fleabag, which recently collected a string of Emmy nominations.

The stage show first previewed at the Soho Theatre in London in 2013 before a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival.

It will return to the capital between August 20 and September 14 after finishing a sold-out run Off-Broadway in New York.

Tickets to the London show went on sale in May and quickly sold out, although some fans complained about the high prices.

£65, £45, £25 tickets now sold out. Some premiums still available.Further tickets will be released on the day of each performance. More details to be announced. — FLEABAG WEST END (@FleabagWestEnd) May 2, 2019

It was announced at the time that 33 tickets in the front row and boxes for each performance will be sold through an on-the-day lottery at the theatre for £20 each.

Like the series, the stage show follows a young woman through the ups and downs of sex, family and self-obsession.

33 tickets in the front row and boxes for each performance of Fleabag will be sold through an on-the-day lottery at the theatre for £20 each. In addition there will be 33 standing tickets per performance at £10 each which will be available on a first come first served basis. pic.twitter.com/un2cY65E8v — FLEABAG WEST END (@FleabagWestEnd) May 2, 2019

The digital lottery for tickets will be available through the TodayTix app, with 50 tickets for each of the 30 performances.

The lottery will be held weekly during the season, with the first one opening on August 12 and closing on August 14, enabling users to apply for multiple performances at the same time.

© Press Association 2019