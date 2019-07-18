Lewis Capaldi morphs into Sir Paul McCartney lookalike as he uses FaceApp

The singer has joined scores of famous faces ageing themselves with the mobile app.

Singer Lewis Capaldi is the latest celebrity to try the viral FaceApp challenge.

The Scottish star, 22, posted a photograph of himself alongside One Direction singer Niall Horan, adding: “I look like Paul McCartney if he was really ill.”

FaceApp has gone viral with celebrities from all strands of the entertainment world sharing the results of what they could look like in older age.

i look like Paul McCartney if he was really ill pic.twitter.com/lWTEiz50YN — Chewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) July 17, 2019

Hollywood star Zach Braff shared a photograph of himself and his Scrubs co-star and close friend Donald Faison.

Alongside a picture of the two on a speedboat he wrote: “This is honestly how I pictured my old age.”

Friends star Courteney Cox shared her ageing efforts and joked about her hairstyle.

British star Paul Bettany shared a photograph of himself alongside one of his Avengers co-stars, Winston C Duke.

Bettany joked that Duke looked better than him, and described himself as looking like “Paul Newman’s balls”.

Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba reckoned he looks like Burt Reynolds.

Strictly professional dancer Graziano Di Prima wasn’t best pleased with his FaceApp results.

An early participant of the challenge was TV chef Gordon Ramsay.

Other stars who have shared their aged photos include Canadian rapper Drake, British singer Sam Smith and rapper Lil Nas X.

