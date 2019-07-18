Julia Bradbury: Why I don’t buy my children plastic toys

18th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

She recently held a plastic-free, children’s birthday party.

TV Choice Awards 2018 – London

Julia Bradbury says she will not buy her children plastic toys.

The ex-Countryfile presenter, 48, has a seven-year-old son as well as four-year-old twin girls with her partner Gerard Cunningham.

She told the Daily Mirror: “I haven’t bought my children any plastic toys and yet they have a cupboard full of them.

“I have a friend who kept buying them plastic, and every time I said, ‘Please don’t’.

“The last present was a wooden toy. My little boy has had Lego gifts, but it’s not single use and can last for decades.”

She recently held a plastic-free, children’s birthday party.

“Goody bags were made of recycled Indian newspapers, full of sustainable toys, recyclable plates and cups – no balloons, pizza in cardboard boxes and glass water bottles.

“They don’t need balloons, they don’t notice them,” she said.

Bradbury also said she tries to foster “a healthy attitude towards nudity”, saying of her children, “they see me walking around naked all the time”.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Love Island star Amber’s mum: I hope she does not get back with Michael
Love Island star Amber’s mum: I hope she does not get back with Michael

Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lesson in first Hustlers trailer
Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lesson in first Hustlers trailer

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Behind every incredible outfit Beyoncé wears in her new Spirit music video

Behind every incredible outfit Beyoncé wears in her new Spirit music video
Love Island’s Joanna: Seeing Michael try to crack on with Amber is hard to watch

Love Island’s Joanna: Seeing Michael try to crack on with Amber is hard to watch
Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre