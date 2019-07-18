Liz Hurley’s son Damian looks just like his mother in new ad campaign

18th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The 17-year-old model is promoting a skincare line.

The Time of Their Lives World Premiere – London

Liz Hurley’s son shows in a new advertising campaign that he has inherited his mother’s looks.

Damian Hurley posted a snap of himself, with bouffant hair and make-up highlighting his eyebrows and cheekbones, on Instagram.

Wearing a black leather jacket and white top, the 17-year-old is promoting a skincare line.

“So excited to show you guys something secret I’ve been working on,” he wrote.

Hurley, whose father is businessman Steve Bing, is not the first celebrity offspring to look strikingly like a parent.

Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, has begun a modelling career, and her supermodel mother previously compared school pictures of the two on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

School pics, now and then.

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

And actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter, Apple, looks a lot like her Goop founder mother.

Fifteen-year-old Apple’s father is Paltrow’s ex-husband, Coldplay star Chris Martin.

© Press Association 2019

