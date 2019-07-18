Drill artist Unknown T to appear in court charged with murder

The east London rapper was arrested in connection with the death of 20-year-old Steven Narvaez-Jara.

Drill rapper Unknown T, real name Daniel Lena, will appear in court today charged with murder and violent disorder.

The 19-year-old, from Homerton in east London, is due to attend Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in the north of the capital.

Two other men, Mohammed Musse and Raman Boreland, both 20, will also appear charged with violent disorder, with the latter additionally charged with murder.

Steven Narvaez-Jara was stabbed to death (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The charges are in connection with the death of 20-year-old Steven Narvaez-Jara, from Belvedere in Kent, who was stabbed at a party in Islington, north London, in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2018.

Lena found mainstream success in the summer of 2018 with the drill track Homerton B, which reached number 48 in the UK charts.

He has collaborated with artists including rapper AJ Tracey, musical collective WSTRN and dance music group Crazy Cousinz, and appeared on stage with US rapper Drake at London’s 20,000-capacity O2 Arena.

Drill music is a type of hip hop characterised by its distinctive so-called trap-style beat and ominous sounds. It often includes references to real-life events including stabbings.

