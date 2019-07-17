Michael Sheen expecting baby with Swedish girlfriend

Michael Sheen has announced that he is to become a father for a second time.

The Hollywood actor, 50, told his nearly 400,000 Twitter followers that his girlfriend Anna Lundberg is pregnant.

He said: “Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own.”

He also jokingly clarified that Lundberg is pregnant with a child – not the Antichrist – in a reference to his recent turn as an angel in Amazon Prime series Good Omens.

The series, based on the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, saw Sheen’s character team up with a demon played by David Tennant to prevent the Antichrist triggering the end of the world.

Sheen also referenced the actress and model’s nationality with a Swdish flag emoji, and added a Welsh flag to signify his upbringing in Port Talbot.

Michael Sheen also shares a daughter with Kate Beckinsale (Ian West/PA)

Sheen was previously in a relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale and the ex-couple have a daughter, Lily.

He also dated comedian Sarah Silverman for about four years, with the pair living in Los Angeles.

