Cheryl and Twiggy announced as celebrity judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Twiggy and Cheryl are the latest stars to be announced as celebrity guest judges on the first UK series of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The series will launch on BBC Three via the iPlayer in autumn and will feature drag queens battling it out to be crowned by RuPaul as the UK’s top drag star.

Commenting on the news, pop star and X-Factor judge Cheryl said: “I am a huge fan of Drag Race. I have always admired the work and dedication that goes into drag and have learned over the years that it is an art form.”

I am SO excited to tell you that I will be a guest judge on the first ever series of @dragraceukbbc !! …I am such a huge fan of the show and can not wait to watch our UK queens make their mark! Coming soon to @bbcthree Gentlemen Start your engines and may the best woman win!👸🏻 pic.twitter.com/09EyVu0jpv — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) July 17, 2019

Model Twiggy, real name Lesley Lawson, who was made a dame earlier this year, said: “You see the most gorgeous women in the most glamorous outfits. I love the creativity of the clothes and the makeup.

“I have been to a few drag shows and they’re brilliant and fun.”

Listen up Queens, we have some more news to RUveal! The ICONIC legend that is Twiggy will be gracing us with her presence as a guest judge. @BBCThree's RuPaul's #DragRaceUK will be on iPlayer very soon! pic.twitter.com/PNsrrY20AB — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) July 17, 2019

Cheryl and Twiggy will each feature as a celebrity judge for one separate episode, where they will appear alongside RuPaul and Michelle Visage.

Graham Norton and Alan Carr will appear as rotating resident judges across the eight-part series.

Maisie Williams, Geri Horner, Jade Thirlwall, Michaela Coel and Andrew Garfield have previously been announced as a celebrity guest judges on the show.

