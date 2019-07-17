Cheryl and Twiggy announced as celebrity judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

17th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Dame Lesley Lawson (Twiggy) and Cheryl are to join RuPaul as celebrity guest judges on the BBC’s Drag Race UK.

Twiggy and Cheryl are the latest stars to be announced as celebrity guest judges on the first UK series of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The series will launch on BBC Three via the iPlayer in autumn and will feature drag queens battling it out to be crowned by RuPaul as the UK’s top drag star.

Commenting on the news, pop star and X-Factor judge Cheryl said: “I am a huge fan of Drag Race. I have always admired the work and dedication that goes into drag and have learned over the years that it is an art form.”

Model Twiggy, real name Lesley Lawson, who was made a dame earlier this year, said: “You see the most gorgeous women in the most glamorous outfits. I love the creativity of the clothes and the makeup.

“I have been to a few drag shows and they’re brilliant and fun.”

Cheryl and Twiggy will each feature as a celebrity judge for one separate episode, where they will appear alongside RuPaul and Michelle Visage.

Graham Norton and Alan Carr will appear as rotating resident judges across the eight-part series.

Maisie Williams, Geri Horner, Jade Thirlwall, Michaela Coel and Andrew Garfield have previously been announced as a celebrity guest judges on the show.

