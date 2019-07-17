First Dates star Fred Sirieix signs up for new TV series

17th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Strictly’s AJ Pritchard and ex-Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh will appear as celebrity customers.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London

First Dates star Fred Sirieix has landed a new TV series.

The French-born maitre d’ is on the hunt for tomorrow’s chefs and restaurateurs in Step Up To The Plate.

Sirieix and chef Allegra McEvedy will put 10 to 14-year-olds through their paces in the CBBC series as they try to find a maitre d’ and head chef who have the “potential to be future stars of the restaurant industry”.

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard will be a guest on the show
Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard will be a guest on the show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard, ex-Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh and former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa will appear as celebrity customers while others will pose as “difficult diners”.

Sirieix, whose advice on love made him a breakout star of First Dates, said he wants to inspire a new generation of professionals.

“I’ve always wanted to showcase the hospitality industry in all its glory,” he said. “This show is a unique opportunity to do that and to teach kids the art of service and the art of running a restaurant.

“It’s about inspiring and educating the next generation of professionals into the world of catering and hospitality because it is a wonderful industry and there are great career prospects there.”

Step Up To The Plate will air on weekdays on CBBC from Monday August 12.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Game Of Thrones and Marvel Studios the main attractions as Comic-Con returns
Game Of Thrones and Marvel Studios the main attractions as Comic-Con returns

This is what men and women can do to boost their chances of conception

This is what men and women can do to boost their chances of conception

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Kylie Jenner on anxiety battle and how she ‘lost’ herself in the public eye

Kylie Jenner on anxiety battle and how she ‘lost’ herself in the public eye
Ovie and Chris whisked off for dates with Love Island’s new girls

Ovie and Chris whisked off for dates with Love Island’s new girls
Ovie and Chris whisked off for dates with Love Island’s new girls

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video