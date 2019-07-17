Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lesson in first Hustlers trailer

The star offers Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu tips.

Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez gives Constance Wu a lesson in pole dancing in the first trailer for Hustlers, which sees Cardi B makes her feature film debut.

The movie, about a group of strippers who swindle Wall Street bankers out of millions, also stars Lizzo, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart.

Based on a true story, as told in New York Magazine‘s 2015 article The Hustlers at Scores by Jessica Pressler, the clip shows Wu resentfully handing over a large cut of her earnings to her male boss.

Over the cackles of bankers, Lopez can be heard saying: “As a kid I always wanted to work with animals, I was close.”

She adds: “These Wall Street guys, you see what they did to this country? They stole from everybody, hard working people lost everything and not one of these douchebags went to jail.

“The game is rigged, and it does not reward people who play by the rules.”

Lili Reinhart, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, and Constance Wu in Hustlers (STX)

Convincing the other strippers to help her steal from their clients, she says: “It’s like robbing a bank, except we’ve got the keys.”

The trailer only gives a brief glimpse of rapper Cardi B, who first found fame on reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York, but it is scored to her hit Money.

Hustlers is released in UK cinemas in September.

