The Act star Joey King posts tearful reaction to Emmy nomination

Actress Joey King posted a video to Instagram after she found out she had received her first Emmy nomination.

Actress Joey King has posted a tearful reaction to Instagram after receiving an Emmy nomination for her role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act.

The 19-year-old actress burst into tears, then called her parents, after hearing about her nomination for best lead actress in a limited series or movie.

King also included a shout-out to her co-star Patricia Arquette, who was nominated as a supporting actress for her role as Blanchard’s mother Dee Dee in the same show.

King said: “My work on The Act was the most fulfilling and challenging work I’ve gotten to do as an actress thus far.

“To be nominated for an Emmy in a category with such incredible nominees by my side, especially Patricia, is the most surreal feeling.

“Getting to call Patricia right after and share this moment with her is something I’ll never forget.”

Appearing in her first film in 2007, King is best known for her roles in Ramona And Beezus, The Kissing Booth, and Hulu’s The Act.

© Press Association 2019