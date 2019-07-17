Iggy Azalea requests collaboration with Peppa Pig in tweet exchange

17th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The Australian rapper suggested a collaboration when she found out she and Peppa were set to release albums on the same day.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Exeter

Iggy Azalea has asked for a collaboration with Peppa Pig, after it was announced that both were releasing albums on the same day.

The star of the animated series revealed on Twitter that her new record, My First Album, will be streaming on Friday, the same day as Azalea’s In My Defense is set to be released.

Azalea commented on the news, saying: “It’s over for me now.”

The children’s favourite herself commented on the tweet with a version of the lyrics from Azalea’s Fancy, saying: “Peppa’s so fancy, you already know.”

After Peppa revealed herself as a fan of Azalea, the rapper requested a collaboration with the character, currently voiced by Harley Bird.

She said: “Collab with me now or you’ll end up a breakfast special Peppa.”

Peppa has yet to reply to Azalea’s collaboration request.

In My Defense will be Azalea’s first record since her debut album The New Classic, which was released in 2014.

Peppa Pig’s My First Album will be released on Friday, featuring 16 tracks including Bing Bong Zoo and Jumping In Muddy Puddles.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere
Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

This is what men and women can do to boost their chances of conception

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kylie Jenner on anxiety battle and how she ‘lost’ herself in the public eye

Kylie Jenner on anxiety battle and how she ‘lost’ herself in the public eye
Amber gets a date after confrontation with Michael on Love Island

Amber gets a date after confrontation with Michael on Love Island
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Ovie and Chris whisked off for dates with Love Island’s new girls

Ovie and Chris whisked off for dates with Love Island’s new girls
Ovie and Chris whisked off for dates with Love Island’s new girls

Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie