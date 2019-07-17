Greg Rutherford: So what if I have a ‘dad bod’?

He is taking part in a swim for Stand Up To Cancer UK.

Greg Rutherford has said he does not care if he has a “dad bod”.

The Olympic gold medallist posted a snap of himself in his pink swimming shorts, on the beach, as he prepares for TV show Sink Or Swim, in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

Despite looking in great shape, Rutherford, 32, said he had been told on social media he has let things go.

He wrote on Instagram: “I was called out for having a dad bod yesterday as if that’s something to be ashamed of. I very much realise I’m not in the shape I was as a professional athlete. I’m fine with that, I love cake and beer…”

And he said: “Another dip in the great blue. I’m using the time I have to experience and develop skills in order to swim the Channel to the best of my ability.

“Four weeks ago I couldn’t swim at all. Now I’m prepping for one of the most epic challenges for Stand Up To Cancer UK.”

Sink Or Swim, on Channel 4, attempts to “erase the stigma” of being a non-swimmer, and follows the progress of celebrities “as they are pushed to their absolute limits”.

Olympic gold medallist Linford Christie, Blue singer Simon Webbe and ex-Love Island contestant Wes Nelson are among the other names taking part.

Rutherford is also appearing in this year’s Celebrity MasterChef.

