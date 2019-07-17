Celebrities share results of their FaceApp challenges

17th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The app turns selfies into predictions of what a user could look like as they age.

Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2019 – London

Celebrities including Drake, Sam Smith and the Jonas Brothers have taken part in the viral FaceApp challenge.

The mobile phone app takes a picture of a user’s face before showing them what they could look like as they age.

The filter adds wrinkles and grey hairs to selfies, generating a realistic-looking image.

Celebrities have shared their results on social media.

Canadian rapper Drake offered fans tickets to his music festival for the best picture caption on his post.

View this post on Instagram

Best caption wins ovo tickets

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

The Jonas Brothers’ official Instagram account shared a picture of Kevin, Joe and Nick as old men, and referencing a Busted song the band covered, wrote: “When you take a trip to the Year 3000.”

View this post on Instagram

When you take a trip to the Year 3000.

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

British singer Smith posted a selfie, writing: “Grandpa or Grandma? I’Il take both #batch.”

Country singer and rapper Lil Nas X, currently riding high in the singles charts with his viral hit Old Town Road, shared his aged-up selfie.

He captioned it: “Feeling cute might delete later.”

View this post on Instagram

feeling cute might delete later 😌

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan wrote alongside his picture: “I need a break.”

View this post on Instagram

I need a break.

A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) on

Prominent music industry manager Scooter Braun referenced his recent controversy with Taylor Swift.

He said: “Last couple of weeks have really taken a toll on me.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kylie Jenner on anxiety battle and how she ‘lost’ herself in the public eye

Ovie and Chris whisked off for dates with Love Island’s new girls
Ovie and Chris whisked off for dates with Love Island’s new girls

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy
Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

Amber gets a date after confrontation with Michael on Love Island

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie

Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie
Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie

Kylie Jenner on anxiety battle and how she ‘lost’ herself in the public eye