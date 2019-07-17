Harry Styles ‘in talks to play Prince Eric’ in live-action Little Mermaid

17th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Singer Halle Bailey has already been cast as Ariel in Disney’s reimagining of the 1989 original.

Harry Styles is reportedly in talks to star as Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The 25-year-old former One Direction singer has entered into early negotiations for the role, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Harry Styles is said to be in the running to star in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid (Ian West/PA)

Should he be successful, Styles would be starring opposite singer Halle Bailey, who has been cast as Ariel in Disney’s reimagining of the 1989 original.

Eric is the human prince whom Ariel, a mermaid, falls in love with. The character was voiced by Christopher Daniel Barnes in the animated original.

Styles was also said to be in the running to play Elvis Presley in the sought-after role in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic, but the part went to US actor Austin Butler.

The Little Mermaid is set to be directed by Rob Marshall and is scheduled to go into production in early 2020.

Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are also said to be in talks to star in the film.

