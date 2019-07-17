Modern Family star Sarah Hyland gets engaged to Wells Adams

17th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The couple announced the news on social media.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has announced she is engaged to boyfriend Wells Adams.

Hyland, 28, and The Bachelorette star Adams, 35, have been dating for nearly two years and announced their engagement on social media.

Hyland posted a picture to Instagram showing the moment Adams got down on one knee.

She captioned the post: “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff.”

Adams tweeted a video of the occasion, showing the couple embracing after Hyland had said “yes”.

In an apparent reference to Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter, Adams captioned the post: “I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever.”

Hyland rose to fame after playing Haley Dunphy on the sitcom Modern Family. She has since starred in films including Scary Movie 5, Vampire Academy and Date And Switch.

Adams is best known for appearing in season 12 of US reality TV show The Bachelorette.

Hyland and Adams have been dating since late 2017.

© Press Association 2019

